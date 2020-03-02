Arrests

Auburn

• John Dow, 49, of Auburn, on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and violating conditions of release, 10 p.m. Sunday at 320 Court St.

• Joshua Blackerby, 33, of Auburn, on a probation hold, 3:17 p.m. Monday at 405 South Witham Road.

Lewiston

• Autumn Nichols, 43, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees, 10 p.m. Sunday at 9 Atwood St.

• Muktar Abdillahi, 42, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 11:10 a.m. Monday at 71 Lisbon St.

• Tomeca Weaver, 34, transient, on two outstanding warrants for violation of bail conditions, 2:45 p.m. Monday at Bartlett and Birch streets.

• Daniel Ruffin, 60, of Lewiston, on a probation hold and a charge of failure to comply with the Sex Offender Registry Act, 3:15 p.m. Monday at 187 Bartlett St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Brenda J. Breton, 67, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Janine C. Thibodeau, 69, of Lewiston at 10:19 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of Walmart Superstore on Mount Auburn Avenue. The 2019 Toyota driven by Breton and owned by Brian A. Breton of Lewiston and the 2010 Kia driven by Thibodeau and owned by Amie C. Nickel of Auburn received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Lauren M. Stockwell, 26, of Lewiston was traveling south at 5:40 a.m. Saturday on Hotel Road when it slid on ice, crossed the centerline, and struck a ditch before hitting a snowbank. The 2011 Chevrolet driven by Stockwell and owned by Tammy M. Rogers of Poland was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Angela M. Seeber, 49, of Dover, New Hampshire, struck a vehicle driven by Valerie M. Poole, 48, of Lewiston at 1:58 p.m. Sunday on Center Street. The 2014 Jeep driven by Seeber and owned by Christian A. Seeber of Dover, New Hampshire, and Poole’s 2015 Volkswagen received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Owen J. Eveson, 19, of Sabattus struck a vehicle driven by Keira D. Labbe, 19, of Auburn while Labbe was stopped in traffic at 2:33 p.m. Sunday on Washington Street. Eveson’s 2000 Subaru and Labbe’s 2010 Hyundai received functional damage.

• Vehicles driven by April L. Ridlon, 49, of Sabattus and Jennifer L. Berry, 29, of Durham collided at 4:23 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Bed Bath and Beyond on Center Street. Ridlon’s 2006 GMC received minor damage and Berry’s 2014 Toyota received functional damage.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: