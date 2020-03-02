In an effort to make Lent and Easter more accessible, meaningful, and memorable for everyone, Raymond Village Community Church will be bringing the most iconic songs and scenes from the beloved musical “Godspell” to Sunday services from March 8 through April 12 during Lent and on Easter Sunday this year. Services begin at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

“’Godspell’ is a colorful reimagining of the ministry of Jesus. Lent is the perfect time to reflect on the compassionate community that he brought into being – something that is vividly captured in the musical.” said RVCC Pastor, Rev. Nancy Foran. “Many churches have done full productions of Godspell, but we haven’t found any that have brought ‘Godspell’ into worship and worship into ‘Godspell’ and done so over the course of a full church season.”

The first worship on March 8 will include a pastoral reflection on the musical, followed by the Philosophers’ Prologue, the entry of John the Baptist (“Prepare Ye The Way of the Lord”), and the Baptism of Jesus, ending with the song, “God Save the People.” Each subsequent week, Pastor Foran will be commenting on the parables and songs that will be the focus of that week, and incorporating elements of worship into the scenes.

The “cast” consists of RVCC choir members and well-known area singers and musicians recruited by RVCC Music Director Patrick Martin. Said Martin, “I love ‘Godspell’ and have been involved in a number of productions before. When Nancy and I hit upon the idea of blending ‘Godspell’ and worship during Lent, we both got very excited!”

The series of services will include the most memorable of Godspell songs: “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Day By Day,” “Turn Back Oh Man,” “All Good Gifts,” “Side By Side” and others.

Everyone in the region who loves ‘Godspell’ and/or is searching to deepen their Lenten/Easter experience is cordially invited to come and be inspired by these unique worships.

Raymond Village Community Church is a United Church of Christ congregation. It is a diverse faith community embracing tolerance, committed to missions and outreach, singing joyfully, and welcoming all people no matter who they are, or where they are on their faith journey. Raymond Village Community Church is located at 27 Main St., Raymond Village. For more information about RVCC, contact Rev. Nancy Foran, Pastor, at (207) 655-7749 or [email protected]

