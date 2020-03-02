NORWAY — Art Moves Dance Ensemble will present Choreographer Showcase featuring the ensemble and guests at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Art Moves Dance Studio, third floor, 13 Cottage St.

New works by Erika Lindstrom, Tegan Rose and Brie Hinman along with reworks and a favorite by Sasha Richardson, will be featured during the hour-and-a half performance. Reed McLean will also present and perform in the mix. Guests from Casco Bay Movers, Collective Motion and The Moving Company are also on the roster in what proposes to be an eclectic and electric evening of dance. Art Moves Dance Ensemble is made up of Brie Hinman, Erika Lindstrom, Karianna Merrill, Sasha Richardson, Tegan Rose, Koley True, Deb Webster and artistic director Debi Irons.

The music Tegan Rose is choreographing to is “Echos of Starlight” by Climbing PoeTree.

“As the planet shifts and asks for us all to give ourselves fully to the transformation required, we’ve chosen to say yes. Using our voices(bodies, music, art) to talk about complex and pressing social and environmental justice issues, center solutions, activate change and awaken inspiration. We’ve been blessed to spread our message and medicine in so many places with so many people, from classrooms to prisons, farms to festivals, soup kitchens to world-renowned stages.” — Climbing PoeTree

Rose brings these ideas to Art Moves Dance Ensemble where they are being expressed and expanding. Choreographed by Rose with the idea of as below so above. The inner and outer works of the human experience, always changing, with either your conscious or subconscious contributions.

Tickets are $10 to $15, on a sliding scale, and are available from ensemble dancers or at The Tribune on Main Street. Seating is limited. For more information, contact Debi Irons at 207-743-5569 or [email protected]

