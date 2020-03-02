NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer Free Friday Night activities from 6-8 p.m. The activities are chemical-free family/community focused. Free pizza and popcorn along with drinks are available each week.

Scheduled for the month are: March 6 and 13, night at the movies; March 20 and 27, free bingo with prizes. A free community breakfast is held from 8-9 a.m. each Saturday, also at the Norway Grange. All are welcome.

The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, Norway Grange and the community. Worship is held at 9:45 a.m. Sundays at Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church and on YouTube.

Through Lent, the church will have a sermon series on Adam Hamilton’s book, “The Walk, Five Essential Practices of the Christian Life.”

The Easter Sunday service will be held at 9:45 a.m. April 12 with Pastor Annie Baker-Streevy. The Table will hold the 3-C Clothing giveaway on from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 25, at Norway Grange. All are welcome.

For more information or if interested in volunteering or donating, email Table Director A-J Alexander, at [email protected]. Put “The Table” in the subject line.

