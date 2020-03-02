Gabrielle Allen walks back to her seat after having ashes placed on her forehead during Ash Wednesday mass at Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2020. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A Maine State Police officer investigates a shooting in the Auburn Plaza parking lot on Monday, Feb. 24. Evidence tags mark shell casings next to a vehicle, with firearm stickers on the back window, that was involved in the incident. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Wayne Slattery works Monday, Feb. 24, on a vacuum-based maple sap collector in the woods of Minot. He said he is getting 6,000 taps ready for when the sap starts running. “It’s a challenge to get everything going,” Slattery said of getting the equipment ready for the season. “We do what we can and hope it’s good enough.” The collector is one of five collection sites fed by vacuum-based lines. When the tank is full, Slattery gathers the sap to be used for making maple syrup at the West Minot Sugarhouse. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Three-day-old lambs play Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Valley View Farm in Auburn. Farmer Kathy Shaw said 12 lambs and two kids have been born on the farm over the past two weeks. She brought baby bunnies, lambs and goats to the Auburn Public Library Feb. 28 for the annual Community Homestead Goods and Farmers Market. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Lindsay and Ben Fletcher, of Auburn, got friends and family together Saturday afternoon to celebrate their daughter’s 3rd birthday. They were snow tubing on the land next to where Ben’s father grew up and married the girl next door on Youngs Corner Road in Auburn on February 22. Watch a video from the afternoon.Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Elliot Sleeper, from Caribou, wipes out during the Giant Slamom portion of the Maine State Class B Championships this week at Black Mountian in Rumford. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
High school students participate in the Leavitt Duathlon ski meet at Leavitt Area High School in Turner on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Peacocks hang out on the roof of Kathy Shaw and Joe Gray’s home in Auburn on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Marissa Schneiderman, of Portland, gets some help from other participants in last week’s Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) program at The University of Maine 4-H Camp & Learning Center at Bryant Pond. Writer Julie-Ann Baumer emersed herself in the weekend program for an upcoming story you can read in the Sun Journal. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Jason Mottram, of Lewiston, Maine, pulls his ice fishing gear across The Basin in Auburn Sunday afternoon after a morning of fishing with his father, Bruce, carrying the bait bucket. Following them across the headwaters of Lake Auburn is Pam Rousseau, of Auburn, who snowshoed across to “Holbrook Beach” background after spending the morning with her friends who live just up the street. She usually comes by snowmobile but was invited to stop over to join them to “soak up winter rays.” Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A snowmobiler cruises along the Mayville Trail in Bethel, Maine Saturday morning February 22, 2020. Recent snowfall and ideal weather were a blessing for outdoor sports enthusiasts all over the state where many have had to deal with marginal conditions overall. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Ryan Bellemare and his wife Erin with help from their children, Blake, 9, in the green coat and Ellie, 6, pink hat and boots, build a snow cave in their yard off North Auburn Road in Auburn, Maine Sunday afternoon February 23, 2020. Their dog Ziggy got in on the fun as well. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Mascots, from left, Otto the Moose from Bill Dodge, Otto the Otter from Lost Valley, Scrubby from Spectrum Health Care and Tommy the Terrier from Thomas College fly down the course at Maine Family Snow Tube Park on Friday morning at Lost Valley in Auburn. For the 4th year, Lost Valley hosted these mascots and several others to help celebrate the last day of winter vacation for schools who had field trips scheduled to join in the fun. Visit sunjournal.com for dozens more photos from the tube park and trails. CLICK HERE TO SEE MORE PHOTOS FROM THE EVENT. Buy this Photo
Bear warning of danger below says the sign under this carving over an entrance to an unsafe area of the old barn at The Lake Auburn Community Center in Auburn Sunday afternoon February 23, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo