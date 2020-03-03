Zachary Chaisson point shot off faceoff to start PP. Scarborough wins it in 3OT!!! 3-2 over Edward Little in Class A boys hockey semifinal. Dawson Gendreau assist on faceoff win. @Sports_SJ #mesports #VarsityMaine — Wil Kramlich (@WilTalkSports) March 4, 2020

LEWISTON — Zachary Chaisson hit the post in the opening seconds of double-overtime. In triple overtime, he hit the back of the net, sending third-seeded Scarborough past seventh-seeded Edward Little 3-2 in a Class A boys hockey semifinal Tuesday at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Chaisson’s point shot eluded Edward Little freshman goalie Gage Ducharme 4:48 into the third overtime after Dawson Gendreau fed him from a faceoff at the start of a Red Storm power play.

The Red Eddies struggled to break out against the Red Storm after putting the first shot of the game on goal in the first minute, but they adjusted and eventually found a way to go up 1-0 when Dylan Campbell’s point shot went off the post and in. Colin Merritt assisted on the goal.

The Red Storm responded with a point-shot goal of its own late in the first, as Cory Schular redirected James Lilley’s high send-in from the blue line past Ducharme.

There were big hits through the first half of the game, but no penalties. Scarborough was then whistled for the first one (an interference minor) a little past the midway point of the second period, and the Red Eddies took advantage.

Shawn Allen’s point shot was blocked by Red Storm goalie Peter O’Brien, but the rebound pinballed its way behind O’Brien and Wesley Clements pushed the loose puck in to make it 2-1. Aiden Gonzalez had the secondary assist.

The Red Storm tied the game midway through the third period on a Cam Budway point shot went off Ducharme and in. The power play goal was set up by Chiasson.

Both goalies laid out to keep the game tied in overtime. O’Brien stopped a Reed Chapman shot and a Gonzalez rebound chance before a pile-up happened in the crease. EL had the first five shots of the first overtime before Scarborough went on a late power play, putting two shots of its own on Ducharme, who sprawled out to stop the first one.

The Red Storm carried nearly half of the power play time into the second overtime, which they opened with a shot off the post from Chaisson and another Chaisson power play shot. Budway’s point shot just after the man-advantage ended was stopped by a Ducharme kick save. Scarborough outshot EL 6-1 in the second extra session.

Ducharme made 30 saves, while O’Brien had 28.

This story will be updated.

