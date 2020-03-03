Put that extra hour from Daylight Savings to good use by going to the first of four Full Moon Madness nights of 2020 from 7-11 p.m. on Monday, March 9, at Margaritas in Auburn. The band Clockwork – Chris Floyd (lead guitar/vocals), Makenzie Libby (bass/vocals), Chad Strout (drums) and Nigel Williams (vocals) – will make their debut appearance playing a great variety of dance music to help celebrate the event. There is no cover charge. Margaritas is located at 180 Center St., Auburn.
