COLLEGES

A former University of Maine football player was shot and killed in Philadelphia following a fistfight on a city street, authorities said.

Zaire Williams, 25, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, was shot in the head around 4 a.m. Monday. The shooting occurred just blocks away from the Temple University campus, where he played football for two seasons before transferring to UMaine.

Williams was driven to a hospital in a private car, but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

This morning we lost one of our family members too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with Zaire’s family and loved ones… Rest In Peace brother pic.twitter.com/1yCtWeSKKN — Nick Charlton (@Coach_Charlton) March 3, 2020

The shooter ran away and remained at large Tuesday. No other injuries were reported in the incident. Authorities have not said what prompted the fight.

Williams was a star high school running back in New Jersey, and rushed for 533 yards as a freshman at Temple in 2013. The next season he saw limited action because of a back injury and later left the Temple football program.

He played one season at UMaine, appearing in 10 games for the Black Bears in 2016. Williams rushed 302 yards and a touchdown on 75 carries while playing under former Maine head coach Joe Harasymiak.

On Monday, current Maine Coach Nick Charlton posted on Twitter, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Zaire’s family and loved ones.”

FOOTBALL

NFL: A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have agreed to acquire cornerback A.J. Bouye from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Teams cannot comment on it until the NFL’s new league year begins March 18.

The fourth-round pick in the deal is the one the Broncos acquired from the San Francisco 49ers at the trade deadline last season for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who helped his new team reach the Super Bowl.

Bouye has 14 interceptions in seven NFL seasons in Houston and Jacksonville. He made his only Pro Bowl in 2017.

SOCCER

FA CUP: Liverpool was eliminated with a 2-0 loss to Chelsea as a run of poor results continued for Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Newcastle reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 2006 as two goals from Miguel Almiron proved just enough to see off West Bromwich Albion 3-2.

Sheffield United needed an extra-time goal from veteran striker Billy Sharp to beat Reading 2-1.

CORONAVIRUS: The Italian Cup semifinal between Juventus and AC Milan scheduled for Wednesday in Turin has been postponed indefinitely as part of measures to stop the spread of the virus outbreak in Italy.

Serie A made the announcement less than 24 hours before the second-leg match was scheduled to start.

The first leg ended 1-1.

• Spanish authorities said that major soccer games involving Italian teams will be played in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus outbreak, including the second leg between Valencia and Atalanta in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

NATIONS LEAGUE: Portugal will play world champion France at the start of its defense of the Nations League in the second edition of the UEFA tournament.

The group phase will start in September, after Portugal tries to retain its more significant title at the June 12-July 12 European Championship.

NWSL: The Portland Thorns acquired veteran U.S. national team defender Becky Sauerbrunn from the Utah Royals.

The Royals acquired defender Elizabeth Ball and $100,000 in allocation money, with the possibility of additional allocation money if future conditions are met.

Sauerbrunn is in Orlando, Florida, with the national team, preparing for the SheBelieves Cup tournament. The United States opens the tournament on Thursday night against England.

