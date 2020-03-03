The L/A Nordiques Youth Hockey Club are excited to announce plans for the 2020/2021 season.

The L/A Nordiques goal is to become a leader among hockey programs, to help grow hockey in Lewiston/Auburn as well as the State of Maine.

The L/A committed to the development of the sport through the improvement of individual player skills, team building and physical and mental training. We will accomplish this by providing qualified, enthusiastic and professional coaching, the most progressive teaching techniques and specialized training programs.

Tryouts for our Tier 2 & Tier 3 teams will be held on Monday, March 9 and Tuesday, March 10 at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

The Nordiques are projecting the following teams for the upcoming season:

18U | 16U | 14U T2 | 14U T3 | 12U T2 | 12U T3 | 10U

For tryout times, please click here –> www.lanordiques.com/tryouts

The L/A Nordiques Youth Hockey Club look to continue our winning ways by offering the best option for player development.

In comparison to other youth hockey organizations, the L/A Nordiques offers more practices, fewer teams on the ice at once, and power skating and puck skills sessions. With access to specialized training and increased ice time, L/A Nordiques players have a huge potential for development on an individual and team basis.

Check out this link for 2020/2021 program offerings – www.lanordiques.com/travelhockey

If you have any questions, please call 207.783.2008 x.208 or email at [email protected]

