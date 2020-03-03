LEWISTON — Students of L’École Francaise du Maine in Freeport will perform “Je Ne Vous Mangerai Pas!” as New England celebrates Le Mois de la Francophonie 2020 at the La Rencontre event on Thursday, March 19, at the Gendron Franco Center.

The doors and bar will open at 10 a.m. and the meal will be served at 11:30 a.m. The meal will include baked manicotti, garden salad, dinner rolls and chef’s-choice dessert. La Rencontre is not restricted to French-speakers or even those of Franco descent; all are welcome.

Based on a story by Adam Lehrhaupt and Scott Magoon, “Je Ne Vous Mangerai Pas!” will be performed by the children of l’Ecole Française du Maine. As part of the Week of Francophonie, the children are inviting all to join them in their quest to meet the mysterious Theodore and his curious lack of appetite. They will act, sing and dance to tell about the adventures which ensue — en français bien sûr!

For tickets, call or visit the Gendron Franco Center box office at 207-689-2000 weekdays between noon and 4 p.m. Tickets are $13, which includes a processing fee. The tickets, as with all GFC tickets, will be nonrefundable/non-exchangeable and must be purchased by 4 p.m. on the Tuesday prior to the event. Tickets will not be sold at the door. The Franco Center is handicapped accessible and is at Cedar and Oxford streets in the Little Canada section of Lewiston, just across the Lown Peace Bridge from New Auburn.

