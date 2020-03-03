PARIS – Bruce Quentin Hanley, 86, of Paris Hill passed peacefully on the morning of February 27, surrounded by loved ones.

Born January 8, 1934 in Lynn, Massachusetts to Rolla T. and Agnes McGibney Hanley. Bruce attended Lynn schools and graduated from Lynn English High School in 1952.

He attended the University of New Hampshire where he joined the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, before serving in Korea from 1954 to 1957 in the 191st Counterintelligence Corps, 1st Cavalry Division. He married his sweetheart, Nancy Helena Olsson of Malden, Mass. on March 28, 1959 and graduated from Boston University School of Engineering in 1961.

Bruce and family relocated to Paris, Maine in 1963 to help establish Falcon Shoe Mfg. in Lewiston, where he worked as Vice President until retiring in 2000.

Bruce and Nancy had four boys, Scott, Dana, Carl and Neil, and raised the family in their Paris Hill home and were active in the local community. The family attended the First Congregational Church in South Paris. Bruce served as a director for the Paris Utility District as well as the Paris Hill Country Club.

He was an active outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family in the woods and waters of Maine. He and Nancy greatly enjoyed traveling together until her illness and eventual passing in 2002. They visited places such as Europe, Africa, Scandinavia and the Caribbean.

After Nancy’s passing, Bruce became more active in local politics and was elected to serve as Representative to the Maine House in the 119th Legislature. He served the towns of Paris, Buckfield, Hartford and Sumner. He was a lifetime member of the Two/Ten Foundation which helps support the families of people employed in the footwear industry.

Bruce enjoyed spending time in the company of his four boys and three granddaughters, and greatly enjoyed driving and riding in his convertible roadster.

The family wishes to thank Fawn Giasson for her loving, compassionate care for Bruce during his later years.

Bruce is predeceased by wife, Nancy, a brother, Roland, sisters, Virginia and Dale. He is survived by sons, Scott of Paris, Carl of Paris, Dana and wife Linda of Willis, Tx and Neil and partner Chris of Mission, Texas, granddaughters, Caitlin, Meghan, and Allyssa, and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Bruce’s life will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, May 23, at the Paris Hill Academy on Paris Hill.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bruce’s memory to the Maine Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, or to the

charity of your choice.

« Previous