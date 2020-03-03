DURHAM – Esther P. (Kosalski) Judd (formally of Hebron, Maine), 96, went joyfully to be with her savior on Thursday Feb. 27, 2020, at CMMC. Esther has been living with her loving son, Stephen and wife, Marjorie Kosalski, since the passing of her husband, Stanley E. Judd. Esther was born May 26, 1923, to Leslie and Helen Perry of Hebron. She attended schools in Hebron and Buckfield, Maine, in her young adult life she worked with her father and mother on the family farm. She also was a personal assistant to three teachers in Freeport, Maine. She worked 15 years in a book store in Utica, N.Y.; until she returned to Maine in 1980, to care for her mother. In 1983, Esther married, Stanley Judd and settled back into Hebron, Maine.

Esther proudly served in the U.S Navy during World War II in 1943, where she met and married Edward J. Kosalski in 1944, who died in 1978. Together Esther and Eddie raised three children. She was a charter member of “WIMSA” at Arlington Cemetery (“Woman in Military Service for America”). Esther loved spending time with family and friends, camping in Maine, bird watching, dancing, her flower gardens, reading, and making homemade bread. Her quiet gentle spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

Esther leaves behind her two sons; Daniel Kosalski and wife, Jackie of Haddam, Connecticut, and Stephen Kosalski and wife, Marjorie of Durham, Maine; her stepson, Terry Judd and wife, Tammy of Leeds, Maine; and her only daughter, Helen Gormady and husband Jim of Westmoreland, New York. She also leaves behind several loving in-laws, many nephews and nieces, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Esther was predeceased by her mother in 1994, and father in 1997. She also grieved the loss of three sisters and her only brother, her husband, Edward Kosalski of 34 years, and most recently, Stanley Judd of 36 years.

The family wishes to thank Carol Thomas, a longtime friend and her great niece, Amy Robbins, for the excellent and loving care over the past year. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Monday March 16, 2020, at The Fortin Group Funeral Home in Auburn at 217 Turner St. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Buckfield Cemetery. Please visit www.thefortingroupauburn.com to leave condolences for Esther’s family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Auburn.

Those wishing to make donations, in Esther’s name, may do so to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital by going to www.stjude.org/donate/. Under dedicate my donation.

