SEBAGO – Roger E. Thomas, 72, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with his family at his side.

He was born in Lewiston, Oct. 6, 1947, the son of Milford and Flore Pomerleau Thomas.

He attended local schools and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1966. While at Lewiston, he played hockey, football and baseball.

After high school he moved to Connecticut, where he worked as a machinist/lead man for Pratt & Whitney, retiring after 37 years.

While in Connecticut he was a member of the South Windsor Lions Club. He also coached youth hockey and high school hockey for Wethersfield, taking teams to the New England and State Championship levels. He still fondly was known as “Coach” to so many.

After retirement Roger spent most of his time at his second home on Sebago Lake in Maine, enjoying the good life and while there he was a member of the Sebago Lions Club.

Roger enjoyed and played a variety of sports, he was especially a fan of the Bruins, New York Giants, Red Sox, Texas A & M Aggies, UCONN women’s basketball and the Celtics.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Jean Hungerford Thomas of Glastonbury, Conn.; a daughter, Carol Thomas Pomeroy of Whitinsville, Mass., and her husband, Michael, a sister-in-law, Nancy Ellen Hungerford of Glastonbury, Conn., many cousins and cherished friends. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Thomas and his wife, Viola and dogs, Ginger and Paula, loyal companions.

A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Dennett, Craig &Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 13 Portland Road, Buxton, Maine, are entrusted with his arrangements.

For those wishing to post condolences please go to www.dcpate.com

For those wishing to make a memorial contribution please consider: The Sebago Warming Hut

P. O. Box 395

Sebago, ME 04029

