LEWISTON – Sylvia R. Thibodeau, 90, of Auburn peacefully passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, with her loving daughter by her side.

She was born in Winchester, N.H., on March 26, 1929, the daughter of the late Ralph and Gladys (Thomes) Thacher.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared with Sylvia’s family at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 1-2 p.m., followed by Words of Remembrance shared by family and friends at 2 p.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will take place at a later date at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.

