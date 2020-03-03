DEAR SUN SPOTS: I read the column on the Sun Journal website regarding Dorothy, who is looking for someone to translate Esperanto postcards. We are very interested in them.

The Department of Planned Languages and Esperanto Museum of the Austrian National Library is home to the world’s largest specialist library for interlinguistics and Esperanto. We would be very pleased to preserve the postcards and to be able to provide them to future generations. I can be contacted at [email protected]

— Bernhard, Wein (Vienna), Austria

ANSWER: I’m very excited about this opportunity for Dorothy and I sure do hope she reads this and follows up. In my opinion, it would be beyond wonderful if these postcards could be kept safe and saved for generations to come.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In regard to the Feb. 20 Sun Spots from the reader with the postcards, Mi parolas Esperanto-n. (I speak Esperanto.) I can be contacted at [email protected]

— Bil, Mesa, Arizona

ANSWER: Bil further explained that he can also teach this international language that was developed so people of different cultures could communicate. Its author, Dr. L. L. Zamenhof, published his “Lingvo Internacia” in 1887 under the pseudonym “Dr. Esperanto.” It is spoken by at least two million people in over a hundred countries and there are thousands of books and over a hundred periodicals currently published.

The language is intended for international, intercultural use. With national languages, the average person isn’t able to express himself as well as a native speaker or the gifted linguist. Thanks to its simple, logical, regular design, anyone can learn Esperanto fairly quickly.

Esperanto is much easier to learn than a national language. Even people who can’t remember a word of a foreign language they studied for years in high school or college need only months of intensive study to become fluent in Esperanto. It is also more useful than national languages if your goal in learning a language is to get to know people from different places since virtually everyone who speaks Esperanto has learned it for this reason.

I loved reading about this language and I hope my readers will find it interesting as well! I also am thrilled that people from as far away as Austria and Arizona are reading the Sun Journal!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In the Feb. 21 Sun Spots, someone in Bryant Pond was looking for someone to cane a chair. I do chair repair, caning and seating. I’m located in Andover, about a 30-minute drive from Bryant Pond. I will gladly take a look at the chair and give her an estimate if I think it’s something I can handle. I can be reached at 357-1058.

— Wendy, Andover

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’d like to recommend wonderful people who do chair repairs and caning: David and Donna at The Craft Shop at 597 Roosevelt Trail in Windham (892-0001). Their website is www.thecraftshopofmaine.com.

Thank you for what you do. We don’t know what we would do without you.

— No name, no town

