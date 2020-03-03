POLAND — Regional School Unit 16 Assistant Superintendent Amy Hediger recently released results of the 2019 Maine Educational Assessments that showed, overall, students are doing better than state expectations in math and science, and slightly below in English Language Arts.

She shared the news with directors from Poland, Minot and Mechanic Falls at their meeting last month.

Students in grades 3 to 8 take the MEA in March, and districts receive results in October. The test sections are mathematics, reading, writing/language and essay. For the 2020 MEA, students will not take the essay because Maine is looking to revamp the essay portion, Hediger said.

According to the results: in math, students in grades 3 to 8 performed, on average, 5% better than the state as a whole. Forty-one percent of students were at or above state expectations compared to 36% for the state.

At the individual schools:

At Elm Street in Mechanic Falls, 20% of students were at state expectations, while 12% were above state expectations.

At Minot Consolidated, 36% of students were at state expectations, while 10% were above state expectations.

At Poland Community, 32% of students were at state expectations, while 14% were above state expectations.

At Bruce M. Whittier Middle School in Poland, 29% of students were at state expectations, while 11% were above state expectations.

The science MEA assessments were given to fifth- and eighth-graders only. As a whole, 63% of students were at or above state expectations, which is 3% better than the state as a whole of 60%.

Elm Street School had 32% of 5th-grade students scoring at or above state expectations.

At Minot Consolidated, 73% of students were at or above state expectations; at Poland Community School, 58% were at or above state expectations; and at Bruce M. Whittier Middle School, 79% were at or above state expectations.

In English Language Arts, students in grades 3 to 8 performed, on average, 2% lower than the state as a whole. Statewide, 56% scored at or above state expectations; at RSU 16, 54% of students scored at that level.

At Elm Street School, 31% of students were at state expectations, while 13% were above state expectations.

At Minot Consolidated School, 44% of students were at state expectations, while 17% were above state expectations.

At Poland Community School, 33% of students were at state expectations, while 20% were above the state expectations.

At Bruce M. Whittier Middle School, 42% of students were at state expectations, while 15% were above state expectations.

