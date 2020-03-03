RUMFORD — A pool tournament and benefit for the family of Dave Magoon will be held Saturday, March 7, at the Rumford Eagles.

Magoon died 10 days after being diagnosed with stomach cancer. The doors will open at 9 a.m. Entry will be a $10 donation for the eight-ball tournament and races will depend on the number of players. Registration and the tournament will begin at 11.

There will be a Chinese auction and raffles in the function hall. Items include a photograph by Toby Wentzell donated by him and his mother, Eileen Wentzell. Dave’s brother Clint has donated a lighthouse picture. An amplifier and two pool cues also will be raffled. Anyone who would like to donate an item for the Chinese auction or a raffle is encouraged to contact Tammy Morse at 207-418-5517 or Dorie Oakes at 207-418-0332.

A potluck meal, including dessert, will be offered from noon to 5 p.m. at a cost of $7. To donate to the meal, contact Carolyn Perry at 207-357-5983. Outside drinks are not allowed in the lounge. The Chinese auction and the raffles will drawn at 9 p.m. There will be 50/50s throughout the day.

The Dirty Mcgirty band to play at 7 p.m. There is a cover charge of $5 for nonmembers. All nonmembers need to be signed in by a member and follow all Rumford Eagles rules. Those under age 21 will have to leave at 8 p.m.

