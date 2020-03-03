WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Maine men’s basketball team ended the regular season with its second straight victory, beating Hartford 71-65 on Tuesday night.

The Black Bears improved to 9-21, 5-11 in America East. This is the first time since January Maine has won back-to-back games.

Nedeljko Prijovic had 22 points to lead four starters in double figures for Maine.

The Black Bears are the No. 8 seed in the conference playoffs and will face No. 1 Vermont at 7 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals. Hartford fell to 16-15, 9-7 in the conference.

VERMONT 85, ALBANY 62: It was an extra-special night for Vermont but not because the Catamounts wrapped up a championship regular season with a victory over Albany – but because of the presence of Josh Speidel, who was a highly-touted recruit out of high school but suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2015 before he could play a game.

Speidel walked out onto the court with his family on Vermont’s Senior Night to a thunderous ovation. He started the game and after Albany was allowed to score uncontested, Speidel did the same on the other end. He then exited the game with hugs from both teams.

Speidel was a prized Catamounts recruit out of Indiana’s Columbus North High School when he was injured in a car accident in February 2015 that left him in a coma for weeks and nearly cost him his life. He had to learn to walk and talk again but has persevered and will graduate from Vermont in May.

RUTGERS 78, (9) MARYLAND 67: Jacob Young came off the bench and scored 17 points and the Scarlet Knights (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) bolstered their NCAA Tournament hopes with a victory over the Terrapins (23-7, 13-6) at Piscataway, New Jersey.

BASEBALL

ROSE-HULMAN 3, ST. JOSEPH’S 1: Shaine Mitchell went 3 for 4 and scored a pair of runs as the Fightin Engineers (2-0) beat the Monks (1-5) at the Russ Matt Invitational at Auburndale, Florida.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

COLBY 13, ROGER WILLIAMS 6: The Mules (1-1) closed the first half with six consecutive goals, en route to a 8-2 halftime lead, in their win over the Hawks (2-1) at Waterville.

MEN’S LACROSSE

COLBY 27, HUSSON 3: The Mules (1-1) opened the contest with six straight goals and led 20-1 at halftime on their way to a win over the Eagles (0-5) at Bangor.

Mason Brady had four goals for Colby, which received goals from 13 scorers.

