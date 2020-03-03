PARIS — Bryan Stone scored 12 points and four teammates added 10 apiece as Oxford Hills earned a 74-57 Unified basketball victory over Poland on Tuesday.

Destiny Webb, Elijah Nason, Blake Smith and Michael Patterson each scored 10 for the Vikings. Brieana Smith and Kodie Barker-Henderson added eight apiece.

Poland’s Ivan Sheloske scored a game-high 24 points. Brandon Storer and Jayden Gilpatrick both finished with 10 points.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 89, CARRABEC 55: Ciarra Cooper’s 22 points paced the Falcons past the Cobras in Rumford.

Brian Duguary added 18 points for Mountain Valley.

Carrabec was led by Dominic Falk’s 24 points and Olivia Hassell’s 22 points.

« Previous

filed under: