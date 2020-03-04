Art Show

LIVERMORE FALLS —The Livermore Falls Women’s Club is sponsoring an Art Show for Spruce Mountain High School art students. It will be held on Saturday March 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the George Bunten Post 10 American Legion Hall, Reynolds Avenue. Winners will go on to the District Art Show in Westbrook April 18. The public is invited and admission is free.

Round Table

PHILLI{S — On Saturday, March 7, at 6 p.m., a “Hemp Round Table” will be held at the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street in Phillips. Special guest John Black of Wilton, founder, president, and CEO of New England Hemp Institute (NEHI), will lead the discussion and answer questions. This event, which is expected to run about an hour or an hour and a half, is free of charge. However, donations will be gladly accepted. Snacks and beverages will be available. Anyone wishing to bring refreshments is welcomed to do so.

Irish Night

PHILLIPS — On Saturday, March 14, at the Phillips Area Community Center (PACC) on Depot Street, the annual Luck O’ the Irish Night will feature “music that will set your feet to dancing,” with Dona Whittemore and Friends. Performing with Dona, a favorite hometown girl, will be Doug Mathieu, Zale Lochala, and Tim and Susie Lambert. The evening will kick off with a potluck supper starting at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 or $5 for those under 12 years of age. Bring a favorite dish to share and receive one free admission. Please call Winona Davenport at 639 – 4296 to let her know if you will be bringing something.

Suppers

WILTON — On March 6 there will be a make your own TACO meal from 5 until 6:30 at the Wilton Congregational Church and this will include dessert. This was very popular a few weeks ago and the fellowship was enjoyed. This is free but a donation will be appreciated.

FARMINGTON — A New England boiled dinner is on the menu for the next public dinner at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church. The dinner takes place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in Fellowship Hall in the church at 110 Academy Street. The hall is now accessible by a street level lift for those who are challenged by stairs. The menu includes corned beef, ham, potatoes, beets, carrots, turnip, cabbage, onions along with home-made pies and breads. Ticket prices are $9 for adults; $5 for ages five and under. The congregation provides the meal and other fundraising activities throughout the year to help fund heating costs for the church. All are welcome to attend.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: