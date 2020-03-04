Husson

BANGOR — The following students have been named to the Fall 2019 Honors List at Husson University. Students who make the Honors List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.59 during the period.

Mason C. Shink of Jay, ME is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy (DPT) program.

Natalie C. Luce of Jay, ME is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science program.

Kassie Lee Murch of Turner, ME is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in Video Production and a Certificate in Photography program.

Shie Aubrie Smith of Winthrop, ME is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Accounting/Master of Business Administration (MBA) program.

Cassaundra Ann Harmatys of Winthrop, ME is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration (MSCJA) program.

Spencer Thomas Steele of Winthrop, ME is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Alec Jean Brown of Winthrop, ME is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Sport Management program.

