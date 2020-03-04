RUMFORD — 49 Franklin will present its 10th annual “Friday Night Live” adult comedy show at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with encore performances March 13 and 14.

Duane Glover will be the guest host.

“We wanted to honor Duane with our 10th show because this show was originally his idea,” 49 Franklin owner Scot Grassette said. That was nearly 20 years ago.

Grassette eventually bought the former church at 49 Franklin St. and held the first show in 2011, fashioning it after NBC’s popular “Saturday Night Live.”

“That very first show went off so awesome,” Grassette said. “It was like, how are we going to top this?”

The cast features Tylene Scott, Tammy Schmersal Burgess, Mike Brennick, Zach Grassette, Cody Smith, Cindy Grassette, Ronnie Hutchinson, Carol Smith and Scot Grassette, with a special cameo appearance by Jon Holmes.

The musical guest is Adam Breton.

“It’s an adult show, but we’re not dropping the f-bomb,” Grassette said. “We try to gauge the censorship the same as “Saturday Night Live” would.

“Looking back on where we started and where we are now,” he said, “I think the scripts have improved. I think the sets have improved. The tech has improved.”

Grassette estimated about 40 people have participated over the years. He and Burgess are the only two to appear in every show.

Glover, an electrical contractor, credited Cindy Grassette for her directing skills and Brian Carrier for his tech work.

“We’re excited to meet new people, however that transpires, to encourage young talent,” Glover said. “Also, there’s a lot of possibilities here at 49 Franklin, from improv troupe to building on a younger cast, and some of the young talent that wants to play in ‘Friday Night Live.'”

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for cash-only pub food and a cash bar. Seating is on first-come, first-served.

Tickets are available at www.49franklin.com and at All That Jazz and Bartash’s in downtown Rumford.

