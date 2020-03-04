LISBON — The Town of Lisbon has put out a call for projects after being invited to apply for Community Development Block Grant matching funds for private property and business owners to improve the visual appearance of commercial buildings in town.

The town is inviting property and business owners to submit potential projects by March 30 for inclusion in the town’s application for funding. Eligible projects include signage, lighting, window, paint, siding and general repairs to boost curb appeal of downtown areas and the Route 196 corridor.

For every $1 in potential grant funds, property owners or businesses must invest $1. Up to $20,000 in grants funds are available per project.

If the town receives grant funds, final project selection and award amounts will be determined by a Facade Grant Committee based on eligibility, visual impact, compliance with design standards, committed level of matching private funds and good standing with the town.

To submit your project, contact Economic Development Director Brett Richardson at [email protected] or 207-353-3000, ext 122.

