March 5th, 2020, @ 6:00 pm
Town Meeting – Reconvene to act on article 3.
Public Hearing – BB Development – Casino License Renewal.
Mass Gathering Permits – Oxford Speedway.
AGENDA
CALL TO ORDER and FLAG SALUTE – Chairman Scott Hunter will preside.
ACTION ON MINUTES
Action on minutes dated February 20th, 2020.
ADJUSTMENTS TO AGENDA –
PUBLIC COMMENTS – Please state your name and Town that you are from for the record
OLD BUSINESS
NEW BUSINESS
To approve the application for the Casino license renewal submitted by BB Development.
To approve the Mass Gathering Application submitted by Oxford Plains Speedway for the Oxford 250 August 28 -30, 2020
To approve the Mass Gathering Application submitted by Oxford Plains Speedway for the 2020 racing season.
Thompson Lake Fish Screen Project – to accept the donation from Inland Fisheries and Wildlife of $8000 to assist with the Town’s financial burden for this project.
To approve the application for Liquor License from GC Pizza Hut LLC.
Waiver of public hearing submitted.
To accept a donation of $250.00 for the DARE program 85-01-85-79 from Oxford Hills Law Attorneys.
DEPARTMENT HEAD REPORT
TOWN MANAGER’S REPORT
SELECTMEN ITEMS
SIGN WARRANTS – 112,113,114,115
ADJOURNMENT
Upcoming workshops: Wednesday March 11th – Thompson Lake Dam project
