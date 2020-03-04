March 5th, 2020, @ 6:00 pm

Town Meeting – Reconvene to act on article 3.

Public Hearing – BB Development – Casino License Renewal.

Mass Gathering Permits – Oxford Speedway.

AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER and FLAG SALUTE – Chairman Scott Hunter will preside.

ACTION ON MINUTES

Action on minutes dated February 20th, 2020.

ADJUSTMENTS TO AGENDA –

PUBLIC COMMENTS – Please state your name and Town that you are from for the record

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

To approve the application for the Casino license renewal submitted by BB Development.

To approve the Mass Gathering Application submitted by Oxford Plains Speedway for the Oxford 250 August 28 -30, 2020

To approve the Mass Gathering Application submitted by Oxford Plains Speedway for the 2020 racing season.

Thompson Lake Fish Screen Project – to accept the donation from Inland Fisheries and Wildlife of $8000 to assist with the Town’s financial burden for this project.

To approve the application for Liquor License from GC Pizza Hut LLC.

Waiver of public hearing submitted.

To accept a donation of $250.00 for the DARE program 85-01-85-79 from Oxford Hills Law Attorneys.

DEPARTMENT HEAD REPORT

TOWN MANAGER’S REPORT

SELECTMEN ITEMS

SIGN WARRANTS – 112,113,114,115

ADJOURNMENT

Upcoming workshops: Wednesday March 11th – Thompson Lake Dam project

