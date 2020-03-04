SOUTH PARIS – Elizabeth A. Dutterer, 87, passed away on Feb. 29, 2020, at Market Square Health Care Center. She was born on Dec. 7, 1932, to Earl F. and Elizabeth (Buckman) Rogers in Philadelphia, Pa. She attended schools in Buckingham, Pa. Elizabeth was a minute clerk for the Three Bucks County Courthouses. She was a member of the Forest Grove Presbyterian Church, Eastern Star and also the Pennsylvania Grange. Elizabeth is survived by her son, Chuck and his wife, Jann of Greenwood; grandchildren, Shana and Paige Dutterer, Desman Cox and Desirae Cox; and great-grandson, Tracen. She was predeceased by her parents and husband, Glenn Dutterer.

The family would like to thank Market Square Residential Care and Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for the care of Elizabeth.

There will be no services. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

