LEWISTON – Bertha Normand, 93, of Lewiston died Friday, February 28, 2020, after a decade long battle with Cortical Basal Degeneration. She was born on Nov. 16, 1926, in Fairfield, Maine, to Wilson and Isabel Goodwin, the only daughter of seven children. She married Charles Normand in 1951 and lived her entire adult life in Lewiston. She did clerical work for Snow’s Appliances in Auburn and the Auburn Water District. In retirement, she was a member of the Lewiston Y’ettes where she enjoyed raising money for the YWCA programs, especially those that benefited children.

Bertha was predeceased by her parents and all her siblings; her husband, Charles Normand; granddaughter, Jen Gordon, and grandson, Casey Turner.

She is survived by her three daughters: Nancy Gordon of Lewiston, Kathy Turner of Raymond, and Connie Doucette and her husband, Paul, of Lewiston. She leaves five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Bertha was able to spend her entire journey at home thanks to the devotion of her daughter, Nancy, with assistance from some remarkable caregivers: Mary, Suzanne, Julie, Sadie, and her son-in-law, Paul. We are grateful to Nurse Mary, Dr. Margaret Matthews and Arcadia Healthcare for their support. A memorial service will be held in the spring.

Donations in Bertha’s memory may be made to the YWCA childcare program

130 East Avenue

Lewiston, ME

or Senior’s Plus

Caregiver’s Program

8 Falcon Road

Lewiston, ME

