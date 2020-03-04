Charges
Lewiston
- David Levesque, 55, of 10 Green St., on charges of aggravated drug trafficking and violating conditions of release, 7:44 p.m. Tuesday at College and Bates streets.
- Barry Williams, 49, of 25 Pine St., on a charge of domestic assault, 11:31 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
Auburn
- Jerome Smith, 41, of 10 Fairview Court, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
- Moses Smith, 43, of 34 Tall Pines Drive, Lewiston, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 11:26 p.m. Tuesday at 10 Fairview Court.
- James Degen, 54, of 30 Hazel St., on a charge of theft, 1 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart.
- Joey Masse, 40, of 496 Sabattus St., Lewiston, on charges of unlawful drug possession and on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2:24 p.m. at 20 Great Falls Plaza.
Androscoggin County
- David Marshall, 35, of 346 Death Valley Road, Minot, on a charge of domestic assault, 10:42 p.m. Tuesday on Marston Hill Road, Minot.
- Jacob Gurney, 37, of 11 Village St., Lisbon, arrested by Lisbon police on charges of driving while under the influence of drugs and violating conditions of release, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at 300 Lisbon St.
Accidents
Auburn
- A pickup truck driven by Merwin G. Libby, 49, of Norway, slid into a ditch and tree at 4:59 a.m. Tuesday on Jackson Hill Road. Libby’s 2003 Ford was towed.
Lewiston
- A car driven by Marcia M. Berube, 42, of Lewiston, struck the back of an SUV driven by Morgan A. Inman, 18, of Wales, while Inman was stopped in traffic at 2:29 p.m. Monday on Sabattus Street. Berube’s 2007 Chevrolet was towed. Damage to the 2012 Dodge, driven by Inman and owned by Penny L. Inman, of Wales, was listed as functional.
- An SUV driven by Lewellyn C. Cogswell, 59, of Lewiston, was struck from behind at 2:27 p.m. Monday on Lisbon Street by an unknown driver who fled the scene. Damage to Cogswell’s 2010 Hyundai was listed as functional.
- Vehicles driven by Nianzheng Fan, 21, of Auburn, and Claudette Dumont, 81, of Lewiston, collided at 4:55 p.m. Monday at Fairmount Street and Scribner Boulevard. The 2012 Toyota, driven by Fan and owned by Chun H. Wu, was towed. Damage to Dumont’s 2008 Toyota was listed as functional.
