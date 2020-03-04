The combined sounds of cross-tuned viola, tablas and a large droning crystal bowl will fill the warm acoustic space of Trinity Church beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11. Greg Boardman, viola, Terrence Karn, tablas, and Chris Lansley, bowl, will bring their musical experiences to bear in this largely-improvised Oasis of Music performance.

Chris Lansley is a notable local flautist, very active in chamber music, the Augusta Symphony and the Joy Ensemble of Trinity Church. He is scheduled later this Spring to perform the solo part of the Rossetti Flute Concerto with the Augusta Symphony on Sunday, April 26, at South Parish Church in Augusta. For this Oasis, he is graciously making his debut on the crystal bowl, which provides a rich drone over which the other musicians will cull the musical ideas emanating from the bowl.

Terrence Karn is dance and musical artist/composer/educator who seeks to share the gift of music and dance through educational outreach and performance. He began his career as a dance musician in 1971 at the Minnesota Dance Theatre. During the 1980s, Karn taught character dance at Houston Ballet Academy and was a dance accompanist for over nine years. He was a resident Dance Musician/ Composer in the School of Theatre and Dance at the University of Houston (1999-2007) and continues his work there as a guest artist and at The High School Performing and Visual Arts Houston and The Houston Ballet Academy. Karn has performed with the Houston Grand Opera, Karen Stokes Dance, and Core Performance Company and has had a long-time affiliation with Jane Weiner and Hope Stone Dance company as an educator and musician. Terrence is the cofounder and a performer with Gypsy Dance Theatre, a Texas-based world music and dance ensemble. Currently, Karn lives in Lewiston and accompanies dance and teaches rhythm skills at Bates College and Bowdoin College. He will return to the Bates Dance Festival for his 21st year as musical director for the Youth Arts Program. Karn has recorded six all original music CDs, has composed numerous works for dance companies and has played for over 20,727 dance classes and counting. His study of the Indian tabla goes back to 1969, and has featured prominently in his work ever since.

Greg Boardman has his feet in several musical worlds, mostly as a traditional dance fiddler, but also as folk singer, church musician and performer of classical chamber music. The founder of Maine Fiddle Camp, Boardman’s interest in music education keeps him very happily employed by the Lewiston Public Schools, where he directs the elementary orchestra program. Boardman is also proud to curate the Oasis of Music, now in its third season.

The Oasis of Music takes place at Trinity Church located at 247 Bates St., Lewiston. Admission is free with donations accepted. For more information, call (207) 344-3106 or email [email protected]

