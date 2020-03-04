LEWISTON — The University of Maine at Augusta’s Lewiston Center will host an information session on March 27 on Higher Opportunity for Pathways to Employment, a program that provides immediate financial support to eligible parents so they may complete education programs.

The session is from noon to 1 p.m. at 51 Westminster St.

Help is available for students enrolled in higher education or certificate training.

Eligibility requirements:

• You are a parent or caretaker relative of a minor child.

• You are at or below 185% of the federal poverty level.

• You are not receiving TANF or PAS cash benefits.

• You are enrolled or accepted into an eligible education program.

HOPE Coordinator Teri Mann will make the presentation and will be ready to assist with additional eligibility information and on the application process.

Preregistration is not required but encouraged by calling the UMA Lewiston Center at 753-6600 since lunch will be served. This information session is free.

