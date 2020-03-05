911

When you receive a phone call from Agnes Gray or Legion Memorial Schools, from now on it will read West Paris Elem. The number that comes up on your phone will read 207-739-2066 or 207-739-2089. If you return a call to either of these numbers it is directed to the secretary’s desk at Agnes Gray. Darlene will still be answering all calls. You can still dial the 207- 674-2332 and reach the school.



Food Pantry

We are looking for your extra bags to use for our students to take food home from the food pantry. If you have any please send with your student to school. Darlene will take them in the office.



Recess Activities

During recess students are enjoying activities. One activitythis week was snow shoeing with Mrs. Gilman. Many students have been participating and getting some exercise during recess. They have been using the trail up Berrys Ledge.

Mr. Hart

February comes to an end this past weekend and March starts our new school week. Therefore, March means we prepare for and participate in several big and important activities and events:

● Friends of West Paris Children Meeting – Wednesday, March 4, at 5 p.m.

● West Paris Town Meeting – Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m. in the gym

● 2020 MEA Testing of our Grade 3, 4, 5 & 6 students – Monday, March 16, to Friday, April 10

Grade 3-6 Parents and Families – Do stay tuned for our MEA Testing Info Letter and Schedule.

● Celebrate Green on St. Patrick’s Day – Tuesday, March 17

● 2nd Trimester/Spring Parent/Teacher Conferences Day – Thursday, March 19. Our Pre-K to Grade 6 teachers will inform you when to sign up for conference times, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. I look forward to meeting our parents and students on Parent/Teacher Conference Day.

● SAD 17 Teacher & Staff Workshop Day – Friday, March 20. No school for our students.

● Our school’s Leadership Team works diligently on many school wide academic activities, school spirit events, student recognition and celebrations, home and school communications, and teacher/staff professional development activities. Stay tuned for a special announcement of a new Student Recognition program.

Respectfully,

Daniel O. Hart, Interim Principal

Classrooms

PreK – Pre-K has been busy this week, we have started our fourth unit, the world of color. This unit brings a lot of

creativity to the classroom.

We are working on Letter sounds through our songs and word plays. We have also added last names to our sign-in cards, and our old cards will be sent home so everyone can be practicing their names at home also.

A reminder that it is still cold and wet outside, we still need to have snow pants, gloves, and hats to go out.

Mrs. Grondin and I are looking forward to parent/teacher conferences on March 19. You children have grown so much since our first meeting, we cannot wait to share with you what we have seen.

Have a great weekend.

Ms. Larracey

Kindergarten – March is just around the corner! Lots of testing has been happening recently. We’ve been checking letters and sounds, counting, recognizing our numbers to 20, and checking our reading levels!

We continue to add a new “snap word” weekly and are learning how to write our numbers to 20 together.

We’ll be spending one more week with “How To Books” in writing, as we are beginning to understand how to do it, and are beginning to write sentences. We use “spacemen” when we remember as we are working on putting spaces between our words also.

We are still working on mainly patterned books and starting to “get our mouth ready” when we come to a tricky word.

Please continue reading and having them read to you nightly.

Word lists should be coming home.

Mrs. Biggers

Grade One – What a great week it’s been in First Grade! Students have come back from break ready to be learners and are trying their best to be respectful, responsible, and safe.

This week we started our writing unit on opinion writing. Students have been learning about “judging fairly” as well as giving evidence to support their opinions.

In reading workshop, students are learning to be the Boss of their reading, by learning specific strategies to become

even more independent readers.

Math workshop has students learning about various forms of measurement, such as time, length, and volume. Practicing telling time at home would greatly benefit your child’s progress. We are focusing on telling time to the hour and half-hour.

Have a great weekend and thank you so much for your support at home!

Mrs. Chafin

Grade Two – Welcome back from break everyone! It was so good to be back and ready to learn, despite our impromptu day off due to the weather.

This week in second grade we continued with our health unit and learned about the best ways to avoid cold/flu germs; with a heavy emphasis on washing our hands. We did two experiments together; we used glitter on our hands and each table “washed” their hands differently (hand sanitizer only, paper towel only, cold water and paper towel, and then warm water and soap). The glitter was a perfect representation of germs and how quickly they spread. Ask your student about what we did with the potatoes!

In phonics this week, we began looking at poetry with the emphasis of paying attention to the Powerful Patterns that can help us expect what words we can expect, therefore being more fluent readers.

Just a reminder to continue to look in your student’s folder daily. Lots of important news goes home that way.

Mrs. Puiia

Grade Three – After taking time to write thank you notes to all the adults who made our day at Mt. Abram a success, the Third Graders are back to some basics. They are enjoying their online Readworks accounts. We do one article/passage each week, and work together to hone in on multiple choice and constructed response answers about what they’ve read. Then they are free to explore their own “Library,” which is tailored to their personal interests. This is proving to be a great way to develop more reading stamina, and make reading more fun!

In math, we are reviewing linear measurement, and working into measuring perimeter and area, which will offer more experiences with computation.

They are working hard in the classroom, so it’s a good thing we have plenty of snow to play in when they get outside for some fun!!

Mrs. Cooper

Grade Four – Mt. Abram was a huge success, even though it was pretty cold. We have some tough third and fourth graders, who showed some grit. Also, a big shout out to our volunteers Mrs. Foresta, Mrs. Paine, and Mrs. Miller.

Next week we are launching into MEA preparation. Our testing will begin after parent teaching conferences.

Mark your calendars for parent teacher conferences on March 20, the first day of spring!

Mrs. Toita

Grade Five – We continued our Earth, Moon, and Stars unit this week by making sundials after discussing how the movement of the earth affects shadows. On our next sunny day, we’ll be taking them outside to tell time!

When you come for conferences you’ll be seeing lots of evidence of your child’s learning, including their Colonial America slideshow and a report on our astronomy unit. We look forward to sharing with you!

MEAs are right around the corner too, so we’re beginning to prepare by reviewing important standards that will be covered on this important test. More information will be coming your way soon!

Mrs. Timm

Grade Six – This week we have been finishing our informative research projects. Due to two snow days, a half day, and winter carnival while I was away, the team was unable to complete and present their projects as initially planned. That is totally okay and as we discussed as a team, it’s just an important reminder of the benefits which come from being flexible, a plan only works until you start.

Maybe it’s because I was away for three weeks, but upon my return it’s been truly amazing seeing how far these kids have come. I see young people who are articulate, confident, and demonstrating forward thinking/reason. Being away taking a step back from working with them everyday all day has really allotted me a new perspective. I’m really proud of what I saw this week. I grade these kids academically but some of the greatest growth I see is in their daily actions.

Mr. Onofrio

Upcoming Events

Thursday, March 19 – Parent, Teacher Conference Day

Friday, March 20 – No School. Teachers Workshop Day

