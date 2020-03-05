To the Editor:

In a true Democracy the majority would rule over the rights of the few. In the U.S we do use democratic principles such as town meetings and of course when we vote except for President. Majority will rule as long as the vote doesn’t violate the constitution or general law. In a case that a law has been violated by that vote, it could and most likely would be challenged in court . In other words we can not vote to violate the law even though it may be popular. The only ones that can change the law is state legislature and congress.

In a Constitutional Republic which we are guaranteed by the United States Constitution , the rights of the few are protected over the wants of the many. This is my opinion based on my knowledge. If you find something that is not correct, let me know.

Gary Drown

Newry

