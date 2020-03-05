ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will provide food safety training for volunteer cooks at multiple locations, beginning 1–4 p.m. April 9, at the UMaine Extension office, 9 Olson Road, South Paris. Additional sites are in Lisbon Falls, Falmouth, Springvale and Farmington. Sessions are scheduled through April 29.

Cooking for Crowds offers up-to-date information on how to handle, transport, store and prepare foods safely for large group functions, such as soup kitchens, church suppers, food pantries and community fundraisers. Participants receive “Cooking for Crowds,” a manual designed for volunteer cooks; certificate of attendance; posters; and an instant-read thermometer. The class meets the Good Shepherd Food Bank food safety training requirements.

The $15 per person fee includes all materials. The full schedule and registration are online. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.781.6099 or 800.287.1471 (in Maine).

« Previous

Next »

filed under: