DEAR SUN SPOTS: A few years ago I got my taxes done for free by a nonprofit organization, but now I have lost the information. You printed something a couple weeks ago about AARP but it wasn’t them who did my taxes before. I used someone different and they did a good job.

— Lorraine, Farmington

ANSWER: If you earned less than $56,000 in 2019 you can get your taxes done for free by IRS-trained and certified volunteers at one of CA$H Maine’s free tax sites. There is one at the University of Maine at Farmington’s Roberts Learning Center in Room 103. Call 778-7954 for an appointment. Another is at 65 Central Ave. in Lewiston. For an appointment there, call 513-3160.

CA$H Maine volunteers will also connect you to savings programs, free classes, and other community services to help you reach your financial goals. I hope you get a good healthy refund!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A while back you wrote about a horse farm that provides winter sleigh rides. Could you please provide that information again and do they have winter horseback riding as well?

— Ann, Poland

ANSWER: I believe you are remembering the information I gave for Carousel Horse Farms in Casco (chfmaine.com). You can call the farm at 627-4471 for more information. Some of the rides have been discontinued and/or depend on trail conditions and staffing. Check out its website for what is available this time of year.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A friend told me about the Senior Lifetime Park Pass. She got hers for $10, but I saw that it is now $80. When I send away for mine, will I be getting the same thing she has?

— No name, Greene

ANSWER: You will be. The price of these lifetime national park passes went up in 2017 for United States citizens and permanent residents age 62 and older. Besides the price of $80, there is a $10 handling fee. You can obtain this pass at any federal recreation site (the nearest is Acadia National Park), through the mail by filing out the online form, or simply doing the whole thing online with a debit or credit card at store.usgs.gov. Your pass will come in the mail and it does take a couple weeks so plan ahead or have the funds to get one in person at the national park you plan to visit.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m from up north where I really enjoyed candlepin bowling. Now that I’ve settled in Lisbon, I’m looking for a place to bowl and possibly join a league. I hope you can help point me in the right direction.

— Chris, Lisbon

ANSWER: Bolo’s Kitchen, Cantina and Candlepin at 7 Dunlap St. in Brunswick is the first place that comes to mind because it’s not too far from you, and my family and I have spent many happy competitive hours there over the years. Go to bolosbrunswick.com or call 725-5241 for more information about leagues, hours, etc.

Readers, if you have a candlepin bowling center you would like to recommend, please chime in with the information!

