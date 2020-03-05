LEWISTON — Geiger has promoted Lisa Johnson to key customer specialist.

Johnson has been with Geiger for over 17 years, from 1995-2000 and from 2007 to now. She has held various positions, most recently as a customer relations specialist in Total Care. In her new role, she will create and maintain solid business partner relationships with assigned sales partners and their clients.

Johnson lives in Auburn. She is active at Connect Church, where she serves in many capacities, including teaching children in the Connect Kids program.

