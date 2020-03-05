Sweet Potato Bread

This recipe makes one large loaf perfect for snacking or for breakfast on the run.

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups white sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 eggs

1 3/4 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/3 cup water

1 cup cooked and mashed sweet potatoes

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Directions:

1. Combine sugar and oil; beat well. Add eggs and beat. Combine flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Stir flour mixture into egg mixture alternately with water. Stir in sweet potatoes and chopped nuts.

2. Pour batter into greased 9×5 inch loaf pan (or 2 small loaf pans). Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about one hour.

