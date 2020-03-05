100 Years Ago: 1920

“Talking of cows,” Kenneth Bubier of Granite Street, Auburn, thinks he has one superior even to the one owned the Hon. Frank E. Guernsey of Dover an account of which was printed In the Lewiston Journal this week. This animal furnished milk, cream and butter for a family of five, a quart of milk daily for another family, and $157 worth of milk, which was sold to a milkman. This was from May to November. Mr. Bubier’s cow in the same length of time has provided three quarts of milk per day for his own family. and he sold $261.14 worth of milk. From the first November up to the first of the present month, he has sold $141.40 worth of milk, making a total of $402.54 since May 1, 1919.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Members of the Stanton Bird Club heard a talk by Dr. H.E. Hackett, professor of biology at Bates College, an “Expedition to Maldive Atoll” when they met Monday evening at the High Street Congregational Church in Auburn. The talk was illustrated with colored slides, Prof. Robert Waite introduced the speaker and a question and answer period followed.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Kmart at 603 Center St. has selected Washburn School as its partner in “It’s a Snap,” a program that teaches second-graders about photography and the environment using a program developed by Kmart and Kodak. All the second-graders received an “It’s a Snap! Using Cameras in the Curriculum” package, which contained instruction manuals, Kodak Fun-time cameras, 2 photo display units and an educational videotape. Students are encouraged to look at the world around them and think about the impact they have.

