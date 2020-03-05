Have you noticed small gray and white birds in your driveway after the snow plow comes through? I have. The birds I’m referring to are Dark-eyed Juncos (photo by Ryan Hodnett). Although we are within their year-round range, I think I’m seeing them more this winter. Is that my imagination? I don’t remember seeing this many in years past. But, for some reason, it’s seems more of these birds are around this winter.

Dark-eyed Juncos are often known as “snow birds”. They are ground feeders. So, once the snows arrive, they are forced to look for bare ground where they can feed. Many move south. During milder winters, like the one we’ve had so far, more seem to hang around where shrinking bare patches, road edges, fields and parking lots concentrate them into small flocks. When I walk out in the morning, a couple of dozen scatter from my door yard with a flash of white in their tail.

Juncos are sparrow-sized puff balls with white under parts. Their dark eyes twinkle and shine from an otherwise gray face and upper parts. Their chunky bills are perfect for crunching seeds. Look closely and you’ll see that the male’s beak is pinkish.

Juncos are among the most common sparrows and occur across North America. When I was growing up, the common name for these birds in the Eastern United States was “Slate-colored Junco.” I still call them that today. At that time, juncos in other parts of the country were thought to be different sparrows and had different names. In the 70s, the American Ornithologist’s Union lumped five different species into one group – a move that is still debated today.

A few years ago, I had a small flock of juncos under my feeders. I noticed one was very different. Instead of grey, its color was a mixture of brown and black. It had pinkish patches down its side, which made it stand out from the flock. It turns out, a common subspecies in the west has this color pattern – the “pink-sided” junco. Was this a western bird on vacation here? I couldn’t be sure. It was enough, however, to make me pay closer attention to these otherwise unassuming birds. I encourage you to do the same. At the very least, scatter a handful of seeds across your door yard the next time you fill your feeders. You might find some interesting snowbirds will stick around.

James Reddoch, of Albany Township and Boston, leads birding events for the Mahoosuc Land Trust. Visit Mahoosuc Land Trust at 162 North Road, Bethel, ME. To learn about upcoming events or to contact James, send your emails to [email protected]

