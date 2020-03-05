Manchester Fire Chief Francis “Frank” Wozniak, 38, was arrested in Portland last month on a charge of operating under the influence.

According to Portland police, a vehicle driven by Wozniak was observed without its lights on at about 11:27 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.

After a traffic stop, during which field sobriety tests were conducted, Wozniak was placed under arrest on suspicion of drunken driving and charged with OUI.

Town Manager E. Patrick Gilbert declined to comment on the incident, saying it was a personnel matter and he couldn’t comment.

He said the fire chief was working and staffing the town’s fire station.

“There is no change,” in staffing at the fire station, Gilbert said Thursday morning.

Gilbert, asked what he’d say to residents if any were concerned if there were to be a fire in town, said “we still have fire protection.”

Wozniak’s position was made full-time by a vote at the Annual Town Meeting in June. Residents approved a controversial proposal to make the fire chief’s job a full-time position, with a salary of $37,440, by a 24-19 vote June 13.

Portland police also noted Wozniak had a handgun in the vehicle, which was taken into custody, but that was not in violation of the law.

Wozniak could not immediately be reached for comment on his cell phone Thursday morning.

This story will be updated.

