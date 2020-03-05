MEXICO — A genealogy reference specialist provided tips on how to research ancestral information during a presentation Wednesday at the Mexico Public Library.

B.J. Jamieson of the Maine State Library in Augusta suggested people think about what kind of information they’re looking for and what records or types of records might have that information or even parts of that information. Census records, World War I draft registration cards, or marriage certificates can be helpful, she said.

Her tips included:

Keep track of information sources and save copies of documents, especially because website collections aren’t static.

Study information on other people of the same time period, others in the same place or area, and others of the same ethnic group when researching a person or persons.

Cluster research on a specific person by also looking for information about their family, associates and neighbors.

Read the directions for websites such as ancestry.com and familysearch.org.

Take advantage of free access to ancestry.com at public libraries or the Maine State Library website library.digitalmaine.org.

Write or call historical societies and libraries with questions.

Jamieson listed several free genealogy websites, including familysearch.org, cyndislist.com and the Library of Congress site, loc.gov/.

« Previous

filed under: