BERLIN, NH — The Moffett House Museum & Genealogy in Berlin, NH, has seen a lot of activity over the winter. Big changes have occurred in the hallway, both upstairs and on the main floor, and in the stairwell.

Board member Bob Lafrance, with the help of his nephew Jon Gamache, hung drywall over the existing plaster that was beyond repair. Volunteer Walter Nadeau painted the walls and trim. a picture hanging system was installed. The floors were carpeted. And, lastly, a Bruno commercial grade stairlift was put in, capable of handling 400 lbs., allowing everyone access to the research rooms on the second floor of the museum.

Through all this remodeling, the museum never closed, even for a day. Everyone soldiered on through the dust and detours.

The most recent acquisition is the 1932 Winter Olympic jacket of Berlin native Alf Halvorson that is on permanent loan from the U. S. Ski and snowboard Hall of Fame. It has been hung at the top of the stairs in a place of honor that cannot be missed as the stairs are ascended. the case for the jacket was built by volunteer Don Leclerc.

Alf was one of three people from berlin on the Olympic team that year with Alf serving as the Nordic Combine coach. The other two were Bob Reid and Erling Anderson. Beneath the jacket is Alf’s personal scrapbook of the 1932 Olympics at Lake Placid with most of the Olympic athletes identified. Beside the jacket is a replica of the plaque hanging in the Hall of Fame that honors Halvorson’s contributions to the sport of skiing. visit the U. S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame website for details on his induction in 1968.

The Moffett House Museum & Genealogy Center is located at 119 High Street in Berlin, NH. It is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4:00 p.m. year round. there is no admission, but donations are graciously accepted. Call 603-752-4590 for more information.

« Previous

filed under: