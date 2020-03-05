NEWPORT – Julie A. (Goodell) Myers, 61, passed away Feb. 28, 2020 at her home in Newport surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 17, 1959 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Philip and Sandra (Sincyr) Goodell.

She graduated from Skowhegan Area High School in 1977. She proudly served her country in the United States Marine Corps as a corporal and parachute rigger until her honorable discharge. She was employed for a number of years for Thomas Mosers from 1988 to 1992, in construction as a paver/roller operator in 1996, MARITIMES Northeast Pipeline in 1999, and LANE Construction from 2000 to present as an equipment operator. She enjoyed life with her family and friends, was a hardworking single mother and was so adventurous, silly, funny, witty, crazy and brave.

Julie is survived by two sons Alexander Gilbert and Amanda of South Paris, Derek Myers and Jen of Pueblo, Colo.; father Philip Goodell Sr. of Cornville; brother Philip Goodell Jr. and Judy of Skowhegan, sister-in-law Diane Goodell of Norridgewock, three sisters Cathy Wheeler and Bill of East Madison, April Bunker and Steve of Bangor, Melinda McKechnie and Linwood of Fairfield; grandchildren, Emma Grace, Annie, Phoenix; many nieces, nephews, dear friends and co-workers to mention whose love and support has been greatly appreciated. She was predeceased by her mother, Sandra Goodell; two brothers, Jeffery and Daniel Goodell.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at American Legion Hall, 86 Main St. Fairfield, Maine

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Julie’s memory to:

Somerset Humane Society

PO Box 453

Skowhegan, ME 04976 or:

Hospice of Bangor

885 Union St.

Bangor ME 04401

« Previous