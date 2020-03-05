LEWISTON – Pauline Alexandrine Beaucage, 95, of Lewiston, went home to the Lord, on Feb. 23, 2020, at the Androscoggin Hospice House.

Pauline was born on June 7, 1924, in Sainte Genevieve De Bois (Seine-et-Oise) France. Born to Alexandre Gustove Clermont and Louise Marie Mabon.

Pauline was a war bride. After D-Day, World War II, Pauline began working as a civilian at a U.S. Army base. She met and married, Sgt. Emile A. Beaucage in February 1946. Pauline made her journey on the Santa Paula, arriving in Ellis Island, U.S., on April 6, 1946. Together they had four children.

Pauline enjoyed fashion, cooking, animals, but mostly, her loving family.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Paul) Ouellette; grandchildren, Paul Ouellette Jr., Kathy Dow, Michael Ouellette, Caroline Croteau, Craig Beaucage, Angela Beaucage, Crystal Johnson, Brian Beaucage. Many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Emile; three sons, Claude, Laurent and Marc Beaucage; half-siblings, Jeanne Marie, Eugene Louis, Renee Julie, Lecette Paulette Le Brazidec; parents, Alexandre and Louise.

Funeral Mass, Saturday, March 7, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 11 a.m., gathering will be announced after mass. Committal in the spring.