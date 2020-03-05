Oxford Elementary School

Dr. Seuss Week Celebration

March 2-March 6, is is Read Across America Week and the celebration of Dr. Seuss’s birthday. We celebrated all week with some Seusstastic Fun!

Monday, “Fox in Socks” – Wear silly or mismatched socks

Tuesday, “Green Eggs and Ham” – Wear the color green

Wednesday, “Wacky Wednesday” – Let’s get silly and wear your clothes (or hair) inside out, backwards or mismatched

Thursday, “The Cat in the Hat:- Wear your favorite hat to school

Friday, Dr. Seuss Character Day – Dress like your favorite character from a Dr. Seuss book



OES Reads

This week we unveiled our latest OES Reads book, “Frankie Sparks and the Class Pet,” by Maine author Megan Frazier Blakemore. The book is about a young girl whose class is getting a class pet. Using her special workshop and knack for inventing, Frankie works to find a way to convince her teacher to pick the pet she wants. We have lots of fun activities over the next few weeks and we hope you and your family can join us!

Thank you to the OES Read Committee for all of their hard work and dedication to this special annual event. Also a big thank you to the PTO for helping us with the funds to purchase a book for each student!



Why Is Sleep So Important For Students by Jake Gamsky

Most of us know that all people need around 7-8 hours of sleep per night, but it is especially important for students. Consistently getting quality sleep will improve your student’s mental, emotional, and physical performance. It improves their immune system, balances hormones, boosts metabolism, and improves brain function. The main reason sleep is so important for a student’s success in school is because this is the time when their brain is “cleaning” itself.

Just like every other cell in our body, our brain cells are eating, reproducing, and making waste products. When we are awake, our brain is super active with learning, thinking, and controlling our entire body – and this creates a lot of “brain garbage!”

During sleep, our body uses this time to remove all that waste and allows us to repeat the learning processes day after day. It’s like removing all the unneeded files from your computer, so you have storage for more important files.

If your student is not getting enough quality sleep then all this “brain garbage” stays backed up in their brain, reducing cognitive performance and learning potential.

Important Dates

Thursday, March 12 – OES Reads Family Night, 5-7 p.m.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: