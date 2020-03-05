Maine musician Brian Martin will play from 8-11 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston. Martin plays rock and pop cover songs from the ‘80s to the present, including Breaking Benjamin, Linkin Park, Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne and Staind. On Saturday, March 7, Late Night Selfie will play from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Described as “non-stop energy” and “super-talented”, this band has been taking over New England dance floors since 2018, playing funk, country, soul and rock from the ‘50s to today. There is no cover charge either night. Pedro O’Hara’s is located at 134 Main St., Lewiston.

