Charges
Lewiston
- James Knights, 30, of 28 Horton St., on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 230 Bartlett St.
Auburn
- Duale Abdirahman, 19, of 190 Pine St., Lewiston, on two counts of theft and on charges of possession of scheduled drugs and trafficking in prison contraband, 6:07 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart.
- John Jones, 48, of 118 Western Ave., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 12:40 a.m. Thursday at that address.
Androscoggin County
- Donna Butterfield, 60, of 27 Tremont St., South Paris, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on charges of driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a crash and violating conditions of release, 7:16 p.m. Wednesday on Route 4 in Turner.
- Richard Joyal, 56, of 233 Bryant Drive, Hartford, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of disorderly conduct and driving without a license, 1:21 p.m. Thursday on Auburn Road, Turner.
Accidents
Auburn
- An SUV driven by Lucille B. Therrien, 46, of Auburn, struck a deer at 6:31 p.m. Tuesday on Washington Street north. Therrien’s 2013 Nissan was towed.
- An SUV driven by Joshua C. Grover, 21, of South Paris, slid into a tree at 7:17 a.m. Tuesday on Jackson Hill Road. His 2008 Subaru was towed.
- Vehicles driven by Christopher Spencer, 53, of Auburn, and James Goforth, 63, of Oxford, collided at 9:59 a.m. Monday on the Turner Street rotary. Damage to Spencer’s 2004 Ford was listed as minor. The 2013 Ford, driven by Goforth and owned by Auburn Housing Authority, was towed.
