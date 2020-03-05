Prime Time Ski Club members and other “seniors” will have an opportunity to test their racing skills at the Legends of Maine Giant Slalom Ski Race on Thursday, March 12, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Abram. The race benefits the Ski Museum of Maine, headquartered in Kingfield, which currently has a satellite exhibit about skiing in Western Maine at the Bethel Historical Society. Race registration is from 9 a.m. to noon with categories for men and women age 50 – 59, 60 – 69, and 70+. Entry fee is $35 online at www.skimuseumofmaine.org or $40 day of the race and includes prizes and an after-race party. Lift tickets are $20. The race coincides with our club’s trip to Mt. Abram so hoping that a number of our members decide to compete.

If you are looking for a great resource for active seniors, check out www.SeniorsSkiing.com, an online magazine for 50+ snow sports enthusiasts with ski news, advice on destinations, gear, health, fitness and ski history. Subscribing to the magazine is free. The correspondents are experienced ski journalists who visit ski areas, test equipment and interview senior skiers all over the country.

Another great resource is the 70 Plus Ski Club that organizes trips and events for its 3,000+ members nationwide and publishes a newsletter with inspiring stories and news of interest to senior skiers. Since 1977 the club has offered trips to U. S. and international ski resorts as well as day events with races and other opportunities to meet fellow skiers. You must be at least 70 years old and a downhill skier or snowboarder to join although members are welcome to bring younger spouses and friends to most events. The club’s oldest member is over 100 years old and still an active skier! There are around 125 members in their 90’s and over a thousand in their 80’s. Check out www.70plusskiclub.org. And don’t forget to check out the great conditions at Sunday River by joining our club members weekdays at 10 a.m. at Peak Lodge

