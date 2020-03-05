Something Stupid returns at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Mixers Nightclub and Lounge in Sabattus. The band is made up of four weirdos who love to entertain people whether it be musically or by making fun of themselves. Each show features a mix of unrehearsed comedy and very rehearsed and polished music – covering dance hits from the ’90s to now. Band members are Todd West (guitar), Ralph Arsenault (vocals), Kurt Keller (bass), and Mark Valliere (drums). There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: