LEWISTON — This spring and summer, Sophia’s House, long-term residential recovery community for women survivors of trafficking/exploitation, will landscape the yard around the newly opened house.

The gardens, featuring native plantings that are bird and pollinator friendly, have been made possible through the encouragement and a gift from Barbara and Richard Trafton in memory of their daughter, Margaret Grace Trafton, who loved the outdoors and nature. The project is planned in partnership with Maine Audubon and the Lots to Gardens program of neighboring St. Mary’s Nutrition Center.

To kick off the growing season, Sophia’s House and Lots to Gardens will host Eric Topper, director of education for Maine Audubon, who will present a program titled “Bringing Nature Home.” The program is Maine Audubon’s new community engagement and habitat stewardship initiative based on the bestselling book of that title by Doug Tallamy.

Topper will discuss the plants, practices and perks involved in restoring native food webs in gardens, yards and communities at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Sophia’s House, 143 Blake St.

With an overall focus on Maine birds and their habitats, Topper will introduce what individuals and groups can do to help create a native landscape, including what plants to choose and how to manage and maintain gardens for their full ecological function and benefit. He will also discuss the large selection of native flowers, shrubs and trees that can be incorporated into yards to attract and support a multitude of birds, butterflies and other interesting native wildlife.

Sophia’s House is inviting volunteers to assist the landscaping project, beginning with preparing the ground starting in April and planting in late May through June. There will be an opportunity to sign up the evening of the program.

The program is free, but guests are invited to bring contributions of hygiene items (full size, unopened containers only) for the hygiene pantry at the Center for Wisdom’s Women. Most needed are shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste. There will be light refreshments and Herban Works products will be available for sale at the event.

Parking for this event is available in the nutrition center parking lot, on the street or a few blocks away in the Park or Lisbon Street garages. For more information, call 207-513-3922 or www.wisdomswomen.org.

« Previous