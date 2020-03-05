BRIDGTON — Good spaces are still available for this year’s Art in the Park in Bridgton.

Applications can be downloaded from www.gallery302.com or picked up at Gallery 302 at 112 Main Street in Bridgton.

We are also looking for 2 new food vendors from a non profit group. One food space is across Highland Rd. near the lake. Grill cooking is allowed. The other space is in the park and would be excellent for ice cream or foods that don’t need cooking. Call Nancy at 207 583-6677 for information.

