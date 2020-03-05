NORWAY — Art Moves Dance Ensemble presents: A Choreographer’s Showcase Ensemble and Guests on Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. The showcase will be held at the Art Moves Dance Studio, Third Floor 13 Cottage Street in Norway.

Contact: Debi Irons 207-743-5569 or [email protected] for tickets: $10-$15 Sliding Scale, available from ensemble dancers or at The Tribune on Main Street in Norway.

Art Moves Dance Ensemble is: Brie Hinman, Erika Lindstrom, Karianna Merrill, Sasha Richardson, Tegan Rose, Koley True, Deb Webster, and Artistic Director Debi Irons.

New works by Erika Lindstrom, Tegan Rose, and Brie Hinman along with re-works and a favorite by Sasha Richardson will be featured during the hour-and-a half performance in Art Moves Dance Studio. Reed McLean will also be presenting and performing in the mix. Guests from Casco Bay Movers, Collective Motion and The Moving Company are also on the roster in what proposes to be an eclectic and electric evening of dance. Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.

In conversation with Tegan one learns, The music Tegan Rose is choreographing to is Echos of Starlight by Climbing PoeTree -“As the planet shifts and asks for us all to give ourselves fully to the transformation required, we’ve chosen to say yes.” “Using our voices(bodies, music, art) to talk about complex and pressing social and environmental justice issues, center solutions, activate change, and awaken inspiration. We’ve been blessed to spread our message and medicine in so many places with so many people, from classrooms to prisons, farms to festivals, soup kitchens to world-renowned stages.” -Climbing PoeTree

Tegan brings these ideas to Art Moves Dance Ensemble where they are being expressed and expanding.

Choreographed by Tegan Rose with the idea of ‘as below so above’. The inner and outer works of the human experience, always changing, with either your conscious or subconscious contributions.

